Arizona vs. BYU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7
BYU’s stellar season resumes on Saturday in Week 7 action against Arizona in an afternoon Big 12 showdown.
The Cougars are off to an undefeated start with wins over the likes of SMU and Kansas State and will look to continue its pursuit of a Big 12 Championship Game against Arizona. The Wildcats are struggling to replicate its 2023 success with a drop-off in production from the likes of quarterback Noah Fifita, but have already beat an undefeated conference opponent this season on the road in Utah.
Will the Wildcats make another upset?
Here’s our betting preview:
Arizona vs. BYU Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Arizona: +5.5 (-110)
- BYU: -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Arizona: +185
- BYU: -220
Total: 49.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Arizona vs. BYU How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 11th
- Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
- Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
Arizona vs. BYU Key Players to Watch
Arizona
Noah Fifita: Fifita has fallen off considerably from last season’s play. He is pushing the ball downfield more, and his average depth of target is up from 7.6 to 9.9 this season, but he is committing more mistakes, up to six interceptions in five starts after just six in nine starts last season. Are these growing pains to a new offensive system under first-year head coach Brent Brennan?
BYU
LJ Martin: Martin is set to return from an injury that has kept him out since Week 2, a huge boost to the BYU offense that will face a lackluster Arizona rush defense. Martin only has 18 carries on the season, but in 2023 he was an impact player for the team, averaging nearly five yards per carry.
Arizona vs. BYU Prediction and Pick
Arizona is a tricky team to get a beat on. The team has disheartening losses to the likes of Kansas State and home to Texas Tech but knocked off Utah on the road.
Meanwhile, BYU is enjoying a strong start to the season, beating the same Kansas State team that blew out Arizona at home as well as winning at SMU.
It’s worth noting that BYU continues to get huge upgrades in the market, closing as a three-point underdog at Baylor and now laying north of a field goal against an Arizona team that was favored by more than a field goal against Texas Tech.
You are paying a premium to back the Cougars, who may look the part but have benefitted from a +4 turnover margin this season and a top 20 red zone touchdown percentage mark on defense.
Meanwhile, Arizona has been mercurial to start the season, but still ranks top 25 in yards per play and sacks allowed. The key will be if Fifita can protect the ball against a well-rested BYU defense.
With a low total, below 50, as of this writing, I believe the Wildcats can hang around and test a BYU team that is being overrated in the betting market.
PICK: Arizona +5.5
