Arizona vs. Houston Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for Big 12 Championship Final
The Arizona Wildcats pulled off the upset against Texas Tech and have earned themselves a chance at the Big 12 conference title. Standing in front of them is the regular season champion and No. 2-ranked team in the country, the Houston Cougars.
The regular season matchup between these two teams was a good one, with Houston escaping with a narrow 62-58 win. Are we going to see another thriller in today's championship game? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Arizona vs. Houston Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Arizona +6.5 (-115)
- Houston -6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Arizona +220
- Houston -275
Total
- OVER 135.5 (-105)
- UNDER 135.5 (-115)
Arizona vs. Houston How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 15
- Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+
- Arizona Record: 22-11 (14-6 Conference)
- Houston Record: 29-4 (19-1 Conference)
Arizona vs. Houston Best Prop Bets
Arizona Prop Bet
- Caleb Love OVER 14.5 Points (-105) via BetMGM
Attacking the interior of the Houston defense is near impossible. The Cougars rank fourth in the country in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 43.5% from down low. That means Arizona needs to try to get something going on the perimeter, which will likely lead to Caleb Love playing a big part in their offensive game plan. It helps that Love is coming off a massive 27-point performance against Texas Tech.
Houston Prop Bet
- Joseph Tugler UNDER 5.5 Rebounds (+105) via BetMGM
Arizona is one of the few teams Houston will face that is even better at rebounding than the Cougars. The Wildcats rank 13th in the country in rebounding percentage, grabbing 54.9% of boards. That could lead to the likes of Joseph Tugler not recording as many rebounds as he's used to. He recorded just five in the regular season matchup against the Wildcats.
Arizona vs. Houston Prediction and Pick
Houston, in my opinion, might just be the best college basketball team in the country. They lead all teams in defensive efficiency and while that's nothing new for the Cougars over the past number of years, this season, they have an offense that can match it, ranking 21st in offensive efficiency.
Houston is also second in the country in extra scoring chances, creating +7.9 per game. That's an area they can take advantage of against the Wildcats. Arizona ranks outside the top 100 in turnovers, coughing up the ball on 15.7% of possessions.
If the Cougars can win the turnover battle in this game and continue the hot shooting they've had in this tournament, they're going to win and cover.
Pick: Houston -6.5 (-105) via BetMGM
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!