Arizona vs. Kansas State Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3
Big 12 teams with hopes of competing in the conference this season meet in a nonconference showdown on Friday night.
Arizona and Kansas State are conference mates now, but this will be a nonconference matchup due to prior scheduling. The Wildcats that wear Purple are a considerable home favorite after escaping Tulane with a victory, but the Arizona offense remains explosive around the duo of quarterback Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan.
Can the visitors spark an upset?
Here’s our betting preview:
Arizona vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Arizona: +7 (-110)
- Kansas State: -7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Arizona: +190
- Kansas State: -235
Total: 57.5
Arizona vs. Kansas State How to Watch
- Date: Friday, September 13th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Arizona Record: 2-0
- Kansas State Record: 2-0
Arizona vs. Kansas State Key Players to Watch
Arizona
Avery Johnson: Johnson did what was necessary against Tulane, but there are still questions about his ability to pass the ball effectively. He has completed 64% of his passes and hasn’t passed for more than 200 yards yet this season. He has made only two big-time throws with two turnover-worthy plays. However, he is a more than capable rusher of the football. He rushed for 40 yards on eight carries in the come-from-behind win against Tulane.
Kansas State
Tetairoa McMillan: Arguably the best wide receiver in the sport, McMillan’s numbers this season are gaudy. He has 12 catches for 315 yards with four touchdowns but will face his first Power Four defense of the year. However, McMillan has proven he can handle any defensive coverages after accumulating over 1400 yards in the PAC-12 last season, and Kansas State allowed Tulane to tally 342 yards through the air.
Arizona vs. Kansas State Prediction and Pick
This game is an over bet for me.
Both teams have the edge on the other when it comes to offensive firepower.
Let's start with the home favorite Kansas State, who likely won't need Johnson to prove to be a high-level passer just yet as the Wildcats can run the ball at will against the visitors. K-State has a stud tandem in the backfield with DJ Giddens and Colorado transfer Dylan Edwards in addition to Johnson's capability as a rusher. Against an Arizona team that ranks 110th in tackling per Pro Football Focus through two games, K-State may be able to hit explosive plays all evening.
Meanwhile, Arizona will be able to answer against this suspect K-State secondary.
Zona has Fifita and McMillan engineering an elite passing game that features little drop-off from last season and will get to feast on a K-State defense that allowed Tulane to average more than 10 yards pre-drop back and put up a 14% explosive play rate. Both numbers rank in the 93rd percentile in both metrics relative to games last season, per GameonPaper.
This game should be back and forth and have big plays on both sides, I'll go over on Friday night.
PICK: OVER 57.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
