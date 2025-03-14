Arizona vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for Big 12 Championship Semifinal
A trip to the Big Championship Game is on the line on Friday night as the Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the Arizona Wildcats.
Arizona – the No. 3 seed in the Big 12 – is looking to earn an auto bid by winning the conference title, although both of these teams should be in the NCAA Tournament.
These teams split their regular-season meetings, with the home team winning each matchup. On a neutral floor, oddsmakers expect this to be a much closer game, setting the Red Raiders as 1.5-point favorites.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my best bet for this Big 12 semifinal.
Arizona vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Arizona +1.5 (-102)
- Texas Tech -1.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Arizona: +110
- Texas Tech: -130
Total
- 152.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Arizona vs. Texas Tech How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 14
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Arizona record: 21-11
- Texas Tech record: 25-7
Arizona vs. Texas Tech Best College Basketball Prop Bets
Arizona
- Caleb Love UNDER 16.5 Points (-120)
This season, Caleb Love leads the Wildcats in scoring (16.2 points per game), but he’s shooting just 37.7 percent from the field. He finished with 16 and nine points in his two meetings against Texas Tech, shooting 4-for-15 and 3-for-13 from the field in those games.
The Red Raiders are a tough defense this season, ranking 30th in adjusted defensive efficiency while holding opponents to just 42.3 percent shooting from the field.
Texas Tech
- JT Toppin OVER 21.5 Points (-115)
Since his last meeting with Arizona on Feb. 8 (when he had 21 points), Toppin has been one of the best scorers in college basketball. He’s averaging 24.6 points per game over a 10-game stretch, including six games with over 21.5 points.
He’s also shooting 56.1 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from 3 over that stretch. I’ll bet on him to have a big game tonight.
Arizona vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick
These teams are both in the top 12 in KenPom’s latest rankings, but they play very different styles.
Texas Tech is outside the top 250 in adjusted tempo, but it still has the No. 6 adjusted offensive efficiency in the land. It relies heavily on the 3-ball, and currently is No. 19 in the country in 3-point percentage while averaging over 10 made 3-pointers per game.
Meanwhile, Arizona is 56th in the country in adjusted tempo, but it isn’t nearly as efficient shooting the ball as the Red Raiders. Arizona is just 288th in 3-point percentage (32.1 percent), although it still shoots over 47 percent from the field.
Texas Tech shot under 40 percent from the field in both of the regular season meetings between these teams, but it still found a way to win at home by 16 points.
The Red Raiders are hot right now, entering this game on a four-game winning streak, and I like them to continue the momentum as a small favorite tonight.
Pick: Texas Tech Moneyline (-130 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
