Arizona vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, January 18th
Two of the Big 12’s best meet in Lubbock when Arizona takes its seven game winning streak to face Texas Tech.
Two elite offenses will face off as the Red Raiders look to score a signature win at home while Arizona will look for another win in its first season in the Big 12.
After a near signature win at home last Saturday against Iowa State, the grueling Big 12 presents another opportunity for the Red Raiders. Can the team cover the modest point spread?
Here’s our betting preview.
Arizona vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Arizona: +4.5 (-110)
- Texas Tech: -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Arizona: +164
- Texas Tech: -200
Total: 150.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Arizona vs. Texas Tech How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, January 18th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: United Supermarkets Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Arizona Record: 11-5
- Texas Tech Record: 12-4
Arizona vs. Texas Tech Key Players to Watch
Arizona
Henri Veesaar: The Estonian continues to come on strong as Big 12 play ramps up. Veesaar has been shooting 75% on two-point shots in Big 12 play and is fresh off a 19-point outing in the Wildcats win against Baylor while blocking two shots and two steals, the team’s seventh straight win.
Texas Tech
Elijah Hawkins: Hawkins continues to make a big impact on the Red Raiders in his first season with the team from Minnesota. He is second in the Big 12 in assist rate as he continues to put up big numbers for a budding Red Raiders offense. Further, he has been on fire from beyond the arc, shooting 50% from three-point range in conference.
Arizona vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick
I believe Arizona’s seven game winning streak has masked a team that is closer to the middle of the pack in the Big 12 hierarchy.
The team has benefitted from a strong homecourt advantage and playing some shaky offenses in Big 12 play, but I believe the team finally meets its match after winning its first five league games.
Texas Tech is a top 10 offense in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency with Hawkins the engine that has unlocked the teams potent perimeter attack, shooting nearly 40% from beyond the arc.
The Red Raiders defense are capable of pressuring the ball and its compact defense will coax Arizona’s middling three-point shooting into its less preferred shot diet, while its offense can win the shot volume battle against the Wildcats’ shaky defensive rebounding.
Texas Tech blew a double digit lead against Iowa State last week, losing in Iowa State, keeping this team down in the view of Big 12 contenders, but this team is a legitimate threat on both sides of the floor while Arizona has been a bit inflated in the wins and loss column.
The market is wise to this, installing Texas Tech as a multiple possession home favorite, but this remains my preferred side to bet on Saturday.
PICK: Texas Tech -4.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.