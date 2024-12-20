Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green Prediction, Odds and Key Players for 68 Ventures Bowl
Bowling Green came up just short in hopes of competing for the MAC Championship, losing in the last week of the season, but will look to close out its season with a win in the 68 Ventures Bowl against Arkansas State.
With a historic tight end in Harold Fannin gunning for history, can the Falcons take care of business in its bowl game against a Sun Belt foe in Arkansas State? Bowling Green is a considerable favorite in this one, but who has the edge?
Here’s our betting preview.
Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bowling Green: -6.5 (-102)
- Arkansas State: +6.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Bowling Green: -250
- Arkansas State: +202
Total: 49.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, December 26th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Bowling Green Record: 7-5
- Arkansas State Record: 7-5
Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State Key Players to Watch
Bowling Green
Harold Fannin: Fannin is gunning for a piece of history. The MAC Offensive Player of the Year intends to play in the team’s bowl game against Arkansas State just 11 yards off of the all-time single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end in a season. On the year, Fannin has 100 catches for 1,342 yards with nine touchdowns.
Arkansas State
Jaylen Raynor: The sophomore has been under center for the Red Wolves all season and has shown flashes of high levels of play, but also has struggled at times. He has 16 total touchdowns with nine interceptions while completing nearly 62% of his passes for the Arkansas State offense
Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State Prediction and Pick
This is a tough game to get a gauge on either team as Bowling Green tries to shake off dropping its season finale against Miami (Ohio) to go to the MAC Championship Game.
The Falcons are expected to have full attendance in this one and will try to slow down the volatile Arkansas State offense that has shown peaks and valleys throughout the season.
The Red Wolves played a difficult nonconference schedule and struggled to stop the run all season, ranking last in EPA/Rush while allowing nearly six yards per carry. With the expectation that running back Terrion Stewart is going to play, Bowling Green would be wise to keep this on the ground as the team tries to keep Raynor and Arkansas State’s offense at bay.
However, the Arkansas State ground game can give Bowling Green issues as it tries to salt the game away. The BGSU defense is outside the top 100 in EPA/Rush and the Red Wolves have three players including Raynor that have north of 500 yards rushing on the season.
In a game that can feature explosive plays from both sides, I’ll take the underdog in a game that has a ton of variance associated with it.
PICK: Arkansas State +6.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.