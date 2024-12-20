Harold Fannin Jr. needs 11 receiving yards to break Jace Amaro's (Texas Tech) FBS record for single-season receiving yards by a TE.



A comparison:

Fannin, 128 targets, 1342 yards, 10.5 yards per target

Amaro, 165 targets, 1352 yards, 8.1 yards per target pic.twitter.com/VNnBIleCkQ