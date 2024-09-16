Arkansas vs. Auburn Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 4
Arkansas and Auburn are each trying to jockey for position in the middle of the SEC, and its been a chaotic season for both teams already.
The Razorbacks offense has looked potent under new quarterback Taylen Green, but it hasn’t been able to score signature wins yet in non conference play. Meanwhile, Auburn benched veteran quarterback Payton Thorne last week for Hank Brown in hopes of revitalizing the team’s offense.
Can Arkansas’ defense travel in its SEC opener? Can Auburn’s new-look offense make him pay with another week under his belt?
Here’s our betting preview:
Arkansas vs. Auburn Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Arkansas: +3.5 (-118)
- Auburn -3.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Arkansas: +122
- Auburn: -146
Total: 58.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Arkansas vs. Auburn How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 20th
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Arkansas Record 2-1
- AuburnRecord: 2-1
Arkansas vs. Auburn Key Players to Watch
Arkansas
Taylen Green: Green has been up-and-down through three starts with the Hogs, showing out with 416 yards against Oklahoma State, but struggled against UAB, passing for only 161 yards. However, he has rushed for 245 yards in three games and will look to give an SEC foe fits with his dual-threat capabilities.
Auburn
Hank Brown: Brown cooked against New Mexico, passing for 235 yards with four touchdowns against New Mexico in his first ever start. The freshman will hope to keep building forward as SEC play picks up.
Arkansas vs. Auburn Prediction and Pick
These are two teams with a ton of volatility, so it may be tough to get a true rating on the state of either team with Arkansas’ game-to-game peaks and valleys and a new look Auburn offense with Brown under center.
This is a fairly big downgrade for the Tigers, who are laying just about a field goal against an Arkansas team that closed as a 10-point underdogs at Oklahoma State just two weeks ago. While the team should’ve won that game, this is a change in perception as SEC play picks up.
We’ll see if Brown is up to the task of an SEC defense, but this is a poor one at that. The Hogs defense ranks 63rd in net EPA/Play on defense despite playing two poor teams on its schedule.
Meanwhile, Auburn should likely be 3-0 after a turnover filled game against Cal, and the defense is likely the most reliable unit on the field with a sturdy defensive line that has racked up 20 tackles for loss already this season and ranks top 20 in EPA/Rush.
I’ll take Auburn at a discount in its home opener.
PICK: Auburn -3.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
