Arkansas vs. LSU Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 14
John Calipari’s first season in Fayetteville has hit its first rough patch as the Razorbacks have lost its first three games of SEC play.
Arkansas is on the road on Tuesday night against an LSU team in a similar position, also winless in SEC play after three games and now a home underdog to the highly touted Hogs. How should we bet this desperation game for both teams?
Get ready for this one below with the odds, key players and our best bet.
Arkansas vs. LSU Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Arkansas: -1.5 (-104)
- LSU: +1.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Arkansas: -114
- LSU: -105
Total: 148.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Arkansas vs. LSU How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 14
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Maravich Assembly Center
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Arkansas Record: 11-5
- LSU Record: 11-5
Arkansas vs. LSU Key Players to Watch
Arkansas
Boogie Fland: The freshman guard is taking on heavy usage in SEC play, taking more than 31% of the Razorbacks’ shots in the three SEC games while posting a 34% effective field goal percentage. Fland’s usage will likely stay high as he continues to get more acclimated to the role in league play, but his efficiency must also rise.
LSU
Jordan Sears: The Tennessee Martin transfer has been in a slump in SEC play, shooting 26% from deep over the last three games, but has been able to play the role of facilitator better in league games. Can Sears break out of the slump against Arkansas’ defense?
Arkansas vs. LSU Prediction and Pick
The Razorbacks are not in the elite tier of the crowded SEC, but I do believe that this team can get in the win column on Tuesday against far easier competition.
The Hogs lost to Tennessee, Ole Miss and Florida to start SEC play, a grueling stretch. However, the team will get to take a step down in competition to face LSU on Tuesday. While on the road, this matchup sets Coach Cal’s group nicely.
LSU’s transition defense has been shaky this season and Arkansas should be able to push the ball in the open court against the Tigers while also rounding into form from the free throw line. The team is shooting a ghastly 65% from the free throw line over the last three after shooting a national average clip in non conference play.
LSU’s opponent free throw rate has climbed against SEC competition, and I believe Fland and co. can get into the paint and create free throw opportunities to slow down the fast paced LSU offense and make the team operate in the halfcourt.
The Tigers have been shaky with the ball all season, ranking 268th in turnover percentage, and I don’t believe that the group can keep down Arkansas, who should show out against an easier foe after a grueling stretch.
PICK: Arkansas ML -114
