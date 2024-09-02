Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2
Oklahoma State has lofty goals this season in the new-look Big 12, while Arkansas is hoping to stay out of the basement in the new-look SEC.
The SEC Razorbacks will travel to Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday in hopes of upsetting last year's Big 12 runners-up Oklahoma State, who is off an impressive showing against an FCS contender South Dakota State. Can Arkansas' new look offense around Boise State transfer Taylen Green build on a 70-point Week 1 showing?
Here's how to bet on Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon.
Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Arkansas: +7.5 (-105)
- Oklahoma State: -7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Arkansas: +240
- Oklahoma State: -300
Total:
- 60 (Over -110/Under -110)
Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 7th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Arkansas Record: 1-0
- Oklahoma State Record: 1-0
Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State Key Players to Watch
Arkansas
Taylen Green: It was a strong debut from the Boise State transfer, who was recruited by Arkansas coming out of high school. Green completed 16-of-23 passes for 229 yards with 88 yards on the ground to finish with four touchdowns total. Green is a dynamic threat who will look to thrive in a step up in class, going from facing FCS lightweight Arkansas Pine Bluff to facing a Big 12 Championship Game team in Oklahoma State this week.
Oklahoma State
Ollie Gordon: Gordon was dominant on the ground in the Pokes blowout win against South Dakota State, rushing 27 times for 104 yards with three total touchdowns. The reigning Doak Walker Award winner is primed for a big season after 1,614 yards on the ground in 2023, can he thrive against an SEC foe?
Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State Prediction and Pick
The Cowboys are laying over a touchdown in this one, and while the team has Big 12 title aspirations, I feel this is too many points for the home favorite against an SEC opponent.
While Oklahoma State is likely to improve in year two of defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo’s scheme, it’s to be seen on the field. The team was 114th in yards per play allowed last season and was gashed by explosive plays, bottom 15 in both explosive run and pass rate.
Against an Arkansas team that is under the guidance of offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino with big-play threats all over the field, including the dual-threat Green, I’m not certain the home team can win with the necessary margin.
Oklahoma State’s offense should do just fine with the likes of Gordon on the ground with quarterback Allan Bowman conducting the offense, but this is a massive jump in expectations for Oklahoma State.
While the Pokes were in cruise control for much of the team’s Week 1 win against South Dakota State, the Jackrabbits had only six fewer total yards but converted only three of 13 third down conversions and failed to pick up any of the four fourth down attempts. In the 24-point win, South Dakota State still moved the ball.
Now against a better opponent, I don’t expect another convincing win for the Cowboys, I think this one is back-and-forth throughout.
PICK: Arkansas +7
