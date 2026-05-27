Aryna Sabalenka vs. Elsa Jacquemot Prediction, Odds for French Open Round 2

Aryna Sabalenka made it to the final of last year's French Open, and now the No. 1-ranked women's tennis player in the world is going to do her best to get over the hump and win this tournament for the first time in her career in what would be her fifth overall Grand Slam title.

She's set to face Elsa Jacquemot in the second round at Roland-Garros on Thursday morning. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this match.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Elsa Jacquemot Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Aryna Sabalenka -8000

Elsa Jacquemot +2200

Total

16.5 (Over -108/Under -126)

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Elsa Jacquemot How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 28

Time: 9:30 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): truTV/TNT

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Elsa Jacquemot: History and Tournament Results

These two have never faced each other in their careers.

Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka made it to the semifinals here in 2023, quarterfinals in 2024, and then the final last year before eventually losing to Coco Gauff. She made it to the final in three of the four Grand Slams last year, including winning the U.S. Open for the second time in her career. She has a 73% win rate at the French Open throughout her career.

Sabalenka defeated Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-2 in the first round this year.

Elsa Jacquemot

Elsa Jacquemot is looking to take a step forward in her development in her young career. She made the third round in her home country's open last year before eventually losing to fellow Frenchwoman Lois Boisson.

She defeated Linda Fruhvirtova 6-4, 6-4 in the first round this year.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Elsa Jacquemot Prediction and Pick

Sabalenka's form may be a bit concerning of late. She won the Miami Open in March, but then lost in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open against Hailey Baptiste, and then lost in the Round of 32 to Sorana Cirstea in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Fortunately for her, Jacquemot has been in even worse form. She lost her opening match in five straight tournaments before the French Open.

Sabalenka is going to win this match, but I think we're going to see more games than you may think.

Pick: OVER 16.5 Games (-108) via FanDuel

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!