Aryna Sabalenka vs. Iva Jović Prediction, Odds for Australian Open Quarterfinals

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is looking to reach the final of the Australian Open for the fourth year in a row, and she’s heavily favored on Monday night against American Iva Jovic.

This is the first meeting between these two players, but Jovic has quickly come on the scene as a potential future contender in these Grand Slam events. After not making it out of the second round in a Grand Slam in 2025, the 18-year-old has not lost a set at Melbourne Park and knocked off No. 7 Jasmine Paolini in the third round.

Jovic is facing an uphill battle against Sabalenka, who has dominated on hard courts in recent Grand Slams, winning two of the last three U.S. Opens and two of the last three Australian Opens.

Can the No. 1 player in the world advance through to the quarterfinals?

Here’s a look at the odds, each player’s path to this spot and my prediction on Monday night.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Iva Jović Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Aryna Sabalenka: -640

Iva Jović: +479

Total

19.5 (Over -130/Under -115)

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Iva Jović How to Watch

Date: Monday, Jan. 26

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Iva Jović History and Path to Quarterfinals

Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka’s dominance at Melbourne Park cannot be understated. She’s made three finals in a row (although she lost in the final last year), and she’s made the quarters of every Grand Slam she’s appeared in since 2023.

This year at the Australian Open, Sabalenka has played a couple of tough matches against Anastasia Potapova (7-6, 7-6) and Victoria Mboko (6-1, 7-6) the last two rounds, but she has not dropped a single set.

Sabalenka is favored to win this match in straight sets (-185) as well, even though Jovic has turned in a strong showing in her second Australian Open appearance.

Iva Jovic

The 18-year-old is making a name for herself at Melbourne Park, as she’s won every match in straight sets, including a 6-0, 6-1 win in the fourth round.

Jovic made the second round of the Australian Open back in 2025, but this is by far her best showing at a Grand Slam. She’s only dropped 17 games all tournament, and eight of those lost games came against No. 7 Jasmine Paolini. So, Jovic has dominated everyone else so far in the tournament.

Sabalenka is by far the toughest test yet, but there’s a chance Jovic could force some longer sets given her play so far.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Iva Jović Prediction and Pick

I’m a little surprised to see this total at just 19.5, as Sabalenka has gone over this total in back-to-back matches despite facing lesser players than Jovic.

The American has dominated just about everyone she’s faced in the 2026 Australian Open, and she’s actually gone UNDER this total in all but one match (against Paolini) in this tournament.

So, I wouldn’t’ be shocked if Jovic can make Sabalenka work, especially because the American has a higher first serve percentage than Sabalenka in 2026.

Sabelenka is impossible to bet against in the Australian or U.S. Open, but I don’t see a ton of value in betting on her at -185 to win in straight sets. It may still happen, but I think Jovic wins enough games to push this total over. All it really takes is one of these sets going to a tiebreak and the OVER will hit with ease.

Pick: OVER 19.5 Games (-130 at DraftKings)

