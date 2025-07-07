Aryna Sabalenka vs. Laura Siegemund Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Quarterfinal
Wimbledon's No. 1 seed has continued her run of dominance as Aryna Sabalenka, having yet to drop a single set through the tournament. Now in the quarterfinals, she actually takes a step down in competition when she faces Laura Siegemund, an unseeded player who is in the midst of a dark horse run.
Can the German pull off another upset, but this time against the top-ranked player? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Laura Siegemund Odds
Moneyline
- Aryna Sabalenka -2000
Total Games
- 18.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Laura Siegemund How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 7
- Time: 8:30 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Aryna Sabalenka: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
Sabalenka's two best finishes at Wimbledon were semifinal appearances in both 2021
and 2023. Last year, she withdrew from competition due to a shoulder injury. Now, fresh off a strong performance at the French Open, she'll look to best her top finishes and make another appearance in a Grand Slam final.
She cruised past the Canadian, Branstine, in the opening round, beating her 6-1 and 7-5. In the second round, she needed a tiebreaker to get past Marie Bouzkova, but eventually defeated her in
straight sets. She then faced Raducanu in one of the best matches of the tournament, eventually winning in straight sets. She similarly defeated Elise Martens in the fourth round, beating her in straight sets but needing a tiebreak in one of them.
Laura Siegemund: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
Laura Siegemund has made her mark on the tennis world largely playing in doubles, with three double grand slam championships to her name, but she's struggled to find the same level of success in singles. With that being said, she has already posted her career-best result at Wimbledon with a third-round appearance. This is her first time making it past the second round in 10 appearances.
She made it to this point by defeating Peyton Stearns in the first round and then following it up with an upset against Fernandez in the second round. She pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament when he defeated No. 6 Madison Keys in the third round. She then defeated Solana Sierra in the fourth round to earn a spot in the quarterfinals.
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Laura Siegemund: Prediction and What the Odds Say
Sabalenka got some luck to go her way this round. Based on how to bracket was built, it looked like she likely would've had to face No. 6 Madison Keys in this round, but due to her losing in an upset to Siegemund, the top-seeded player will now get to face an unseeded player with a berth in the semifinals on the line.
As a result, Sabalenka is a massive favorite at -2000, an implied probability of 95.24% of winning the match and advancing to the semis. These two players have faced each other twice, with Sabalenka winning both matches.
I've tried to bet on Sabalenka losing the last two rounds, but I'm not going to do it in this spot against a far inferior opponent. With that being said, I think the OVER 18.5 games are the way to go. Despite Sabalenka not yet dropping a single set, she's needed a tiebreaker in three of her four matches. There have been 23 games played in her last three matches, well over the set total in this game of 18.5.
Pick: OVER 18.5 (-115) via DraftKings
