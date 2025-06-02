Aryna Sabalenka vs. Qinwen Zheng Odds for French Open Quarterfinals (Sabalenka Favored to Advance)
The No. 1 seeded Aryna Sabalenka will face No. 8 Qinwen Zheng in the quarterfinals of the 2025 French Open on Tuesday morning.
Sabalenka leads the all-time matchup 6-1 and is heavily favored to defeat the rising Chinese star.
Let’s look closer at what these two players bring to the clay surface.
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Qinwen Zheng Odds
- Sabalenka +220
- Qinwen -275
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Qinwen Zheng How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
- Time: 5 a.m. ET
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
Aryna Sabalenka: How Did They Get Here?
Aryna Sabalenka checks into the 2025 French Open as the No. 1 seed. She has advanced to the quarterfinals without dropping a set, showcasing her strengths on the clay courts of Roland Garros. Her path to the last eight included straight-set victories over Erika Andreeva, Moyuka Uchijima, Paula Badosa, and Amanda Anisimova.
Sabalenka is aiming for her first French Open title, having previously reached the semifinals in 2023. In her upcoming quarterfinal match, she squares up with No. 8 Zheng Qinwen, with whom she holds a 6-1 career head-to-head record, including a recent victory at the WTA Finals in Riyadh. Though Sabalenka will be seeking redemption on Tuesday after a loss to Zheng in their most recent clay-court encounter at the Italian Open, in which she dropped back-to-back sets.
Qinwen Zheng: How Did They Get Here?
No. 8 Zheng Qinwen has reached the quarterfinals with victories over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Emiliana Arango, Victoria Mboko, and Liudmila Samsonova. She only dropped one set in those four matches. Zheng is the reigning Olympic gold medalist and now seeks her first major title and must conquer the top-seeded player in Aryna Sabalenka. While Sabalenka leads their head-to-head 6-1, Zheng secured her first win over the world No. 1 in their latest clay-court meeting at the Italian Open, providing a confidence boost ahead of their quarterfinal clash.
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Qinwen Zheng: What the Odds Say
Oddsmakers are heavily favoring the No. 1 seed in Sabalenka to advance to the semi-finals as she’s tabbed the +220 favorite at BetMGM.
