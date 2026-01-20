Aryna Sabalenka vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Prediction, Odds for Australian Open Round 2

Aryna Sabalenka is looking to reclaim her Australian Open title after failing to three-peat last year, falling in the final to Madison Keys. She faces off against Zhuoxuan Bai in the second round of the tournament on Tuesday.

Sabalenka is the top-ranked woman in the world, and made quick work of Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah in the first round, winning in straight sets 6-4 and 6-1.

Meanwhile, Bai needed three sets and a tiebreaker to advance out of the first round.

It’s no surprise that the top-ranked player in the world is a huge favorite to advance to the third round.

Here’s a breakdown of Tuesday’s match, including the latest odds, each player’s Australian Open history and my prediction.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Aryna Sabalenka: -5000

Zhuoxuan Bai: +2300

Total

16.5 (Over -120/Under -125)

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 20

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Australian Open History

Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka has had plenty of success at Melbourne Park, and anything less than a finals appearance – or possibly another title – would be a failure for the world’s top player.

She was eliminated in the Round of 16 in 2021 and 2022 before capturing the title in 2023 and 2024. Sabalenka didn’t drop a set up until the final in 2023, and didn’t lose a single set in 2024.

Last year, Sabalenka lost a heartbreaker in three sets in the final.

Zhuoxuan Bai

While Sabalenka has more or less owned the Australian Open in recent years, this is Bai’s second appearance in the tournament. She won her first set last year before falling to Elina Avaneysan in three sets.

Unfortunately for Bai, she probably won’t win more than a few games in her first appearance in the second round of the Australian Open.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Prediction and Pick

Given Sabalenka’s massive odds to win, and -900 odds to win in straight sets, the only way to play this match is on the total.

Sabalenka dropped five games in her first match in the opening round for a total of 17 games in that one. However, I don’t think she’ll mess around much here in the second round, and she clearly found her game with a 6-1 win in the second set.

Pick: UNDER 16.5 Games (-125)

