A’s vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 20

After mustering just one run in each of their previous two games, the Athletics broke out for 14 runs in a win over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

The Angels have now lost seven of their last eight games, with their lone win coming after getting no-hit for eight innings.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for A's vs. Angels on Wednesday, May 20.

A's vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

A's -1.5 (+128)

Angels +1.5 (-155)

Moneyline

A's -126

Angels +104

Total

9.5 (Over -110/Under -109)

A's vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

A's: Aaron Civale (5-1, 2.70 ERA)

Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (2-3, 4.56 ERA)

Aaron Civale has been pretty good this season for the A’s. He had one bad start in which he allowed five runs in 4.2 innings to the White Sox, and followed that up with 3 ER in 5.1 innings against the Mariners. Outside of that, though, he hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in a game. The right-hander made one start against the Angels last year, allowing just one hit in 6.1 shutout innings as a member of the White Sox.

Jack Kochanowicz is leaking oil. He’s allowed six runs in each of his last two starts after allowing 7 ER in 31 IP across his previous five outings. He allowed four runs in four innings against the A’s last season.

A's vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 20

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

Venue: Angel Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, ABTV

A's record: 24-24

Angels record: 17-32

A's vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets

A's Best MLB Prop Bet

Aaron Civale UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-108)

Civale has allowed UNDER 2.5 earned runs in seven of nine starts this season.

The Angels scored two runs or fewer in seven straight games prior to last night’s six-run outburst.

Need I say more?

A's vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

I don’t understand this line, and maybe I’m missing something, but I love the A’s as road favorites tonight.

The Athletics are 24-24 overall, including 14-12 on the road. The Angels are 9-14 at home and 17-32 overall.

Civale is better than Kochanowicz as well.

Give me the A’s all day long, and the run line at +128 is interesting as well.

Pick: A’s -126

Register with DraftKings today and get $100 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.