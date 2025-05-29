A's vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, May 29
The Toronto Blue Jays return home to Rogers Centre on Thursday, May 29, to open a three-game set against the Oakland Athletics. The Blue Jays are sitting third in the AL East and are looking to gain traction after a 2-4 road trip.
Toronto will send veteran right-hander José Berríos (1–2, 4.22 ERA) to the mound. Berríos has been consistent in his recent outings, allowing three earned runs over six innings in his last start against Tampa Bay. Despite these efforts, Berrios hasn't secured a win in his last eight starts.
The Athletics, holding a 23–33 record and positioned fifth in the AL West, will counter with left-hander Jacob Lopez (0–2, 2.57 ERA). Lopez delivered a strong performance in his last outing, pitching seven innings and allowing just one earned run against the Philadelphia Phillies. Even though he’s posted an impressive ERA over 14 innings this season, Lopez is still seeking his first major league win.
I’ll reveal some thoughts on a player prop and a game prediction for the matchup.
Athletics vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jose Berrios Over 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-105 at BetMGM)
The Athletics are getting under valued against Berrios. In 11 career appearances against the Athletics, Berrios has racked up 65 strikeouts and a 3.46 ERA. He hasn’t been the strongest at home, carrying a 5.19 ERA in contrast to a 3.07 on the road. The Athletics are at the bottom of the AL West for several reasons, but hitting isn’t the primary concern.
Oakland hits a respectable .255/.319/.417 slash line, which is actually within the top-10 teams. The Jays lean on Berrios to pitch deep into ball games, so there should be ample opportunity for the A’s to capitalize on his dangerously high barrel rate on Thursday.
Athletics vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Throughout the long haul of a season, there are times to back an underdog with the numbers going against them and I think this is a time to do so. The Athletics face the Blue Jays for the first time this season, coming off a series loss to the Astros, while Toronto just won a series against the Rangers.
Jacob Lopez is carrying over a rock-solid seven-inning, one-run performance against the Phillies. Meanwhile, Berríos has struggled to find results, going winless in his last eight starts. Oakland has produced a .411 slug percentage over the last week while Toronto is allowing 1.01 home runs per nine innings in that time. I like the A’s as a live underdog to pull off an upset in Toronto on Thursday evening.
Pick: Athletics (+136 at FanDuel)
