A’s vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 6

The Philadelphia Phillies are heating up. They won their third straight game in the series opener against the Athletics on Tuesday night, and have now won seven of eight since firing Rob Thomson.

Meanwhile, the A’s have lost three of their last four games after winning three of four. They’re still hovering above .500 at 18-17 while the Phillies are still trying to get back there at 16-20.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for A's vs. Phillies on Wednesday, May 6.

A's vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

A's +1.5 (-143)

Phillies -1.5 (+119)

Moneyline

A's +144

Phillies -175

Total

8.0 (Over -116/Under -104)

A's vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

A's: Jeffrey Springs (3-2, 3.96 ERA)

Phillies: Zack Wheeler (1-0, 2.45 ERA)

Jeffrey Springs lasted just three innings last time out against the Royals, and has now allowed 13 ER in 14 IP across his last three starts. He’s made one start against the Phillies in his career, allowing three ER in six IP last May.

Zack Wheeler hasn’t missed a beat in his first two starts back after undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot last year. He’s allowed three runs on six hits with 14 strikeouts and 5 walks in 11 innings against the Braves and Marlins. The right-hander went 6.2 shutout innings against the A’s last year.

A's vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 6

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, NBCSP

A's record: 18-17

Phillies record: 16-20

A's vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Bryce Harper OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-137)

Bryer Harper is red-hot. The Phillies slugger has three home runs in his last two games, going 3 for 4 in each contest.

Harper has been heating up for a while now, and it’s finally hitting season in Philadelphia. He’s been hitting third in the order, giving him plenty of opportunities to pick up runs and RBI.

A's vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

I’m not getting in the way of this Phillies team right now, but this -175 price is a bit too steep for me to back them.

Instead, I’m looking at the UNDER 8.0 tonight. Wheeler has been great in his two starts this season, and Springs can hold his own on the mound as well.

The Phillies have had a few offensive outbursts recently, but this feels like a lower-scoring game tonight in Philadelphia.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-104)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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