Ashlyn Krueger vs. Madison Keys Prediction, Odds for Australian Open Round 2

Madison Keys is still in the hunt to successfully defend her 2025 Australian Open title. She has Ashlyn Krueger waiting for her in the second round.

The two will face off in a prime time slot at 7 p.m. ET tonight, so let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for it so you can get in on the action.

Ashlyn Krueger vs. Madison Keys Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Ashlyn Krueger +329

Madison Keys -445

Total

OVER 20.5 Games (-120)

UNDER 20.5 Games (-125)

Ashlyn Krueger vs. Madison Keys How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, January 21

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlmtd

Ashlyn Krueger vs. Madison Keys History

Ashlyn Krueger

Ashlyn Krueger already has her best finish at the Australian Open after not being able to get past the first round in each of the past two years. The 21-year-old is still young with plenty of time and room to improve. She has a tough test ahead of her in Keys, and an upset win would be a monumental victory in her career.

She defeated Sara Bejlek in straight sets in the first round of this year's event.

Madison Keys

Madison Keys has a 77% win percentage at the Australian Open, her best of the four Grand Slams, capped off with her first Grand Slam win at last year's event. She defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the final. It was her second Grand Slam final appearance. Her first came at the 2017 U.S. Open.

Keys suffered a bit of a scare in the opening round, needing a tiebreaker in the first set to defeat Oleksandra Oliynykova. Things went much more easily for her in the second set, winning 6-1.

Ashlyn Krueger vs. Madison Keys Prediction and Pick

Krueger did well to get to the second round, but she's in over her head in this match. She lost four straight matches ahead of the Australian Open, all to much inferior competition to Keys. Meanwhile, Keys should feel good about where her game is heading into this match.

While some people may be hesitant to bet on Keys after needing a tiebreaker to win her first set in the opening round, I think that tiebreaker has led to there being more betting value on her in Round 2.

I'll bet on Keys to win and cover the 4.5-game spread.

Pick: Madison Keys -4.5 (-140) via DraftKings

