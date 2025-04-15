Astros vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 15
The St. Louis Cardinals got the better of the Houston Astros on Monday night, taking them down by a final score of 8-3. The interleague series will continue on Tuesday night but this time the Astros are favored.
The Astros have alternated wins and losses over the last 10 games so if that trend continues tonight, they're going to take down the Cardinals tonight. With that being said, we certainly shouldn't bet on them based on that. Instead, let's dive into everything you should look at when deciding which side to back on.
Astros vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Astros -1.5 (+136)
- Cardinals +1.5 (-162)
Moneyline
- Astros -130
- Cardinals +110
Total
- 7.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Astros vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Monday, April 14
- Game Time: 7:45 PM EST
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Space City Home Network, FanDuel Sports Midwest Extra
- Astros Record: 7-9
- Cardinals Record: 8-8
Astros vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers
- Houston: Hunter Brown, RHP - (1-1, 2.00 ERA)
- St. Louis: Erick Fedde, RHP - (1-1, 4.20 ERA)
Astros vs. Cardinals Best Prop Bet
- Brendan Donovan OVER 1.5 Hits (+285) via DraftKings
Brendan Donovan has got off to a red-hot start to the season. He already has 25 hits in 16 games for a batting average of .391. The betting market clearly doesn't think this level of play is going to continue, but at almost 3-1 odds, I'll bet on it continuing at least one more night by taking him to record at least two hits against the Astros.
Astros vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
I can't resist taking the Cardinals to rip off a second straight win against the Cardinals. They lead Major League baseball in betting average at .287 while ranking second in OPS. Will they keep those numbers going all season? Almost certainly not, but there's enough momentum there to take them to upset an Astros team that has had an opposite start to his season.
The Astros rank just 23rd in the Majors in OPS at .627.
Hunter Brown has gotten off to a strong start to the season with an ERA of 2.00 through his first three starts. With that being said, he's about to take on the best offense he's had to face so far in the 2025 campaign.
Give me the Cardinals as underdogs once again.
Pick: Cardinals +110 (via DraftKings)
