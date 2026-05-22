Astros vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 22

The Chicago Cubs are hoping Thursday’s off day helped them reset ahead of their three-game series against the Houston Astros starting with a Friday matinee on Apple TV.

Chicago scored just five runs in a sweep against the Brewers after losing its final two to the White Sox. The Cubs are still a strong 29-21 overall this season, though, and 18-8 at home.

Houston has also struggled as of late, losing three of its last four to drop to 20-31 on the season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Astros vs. Cubs on Friday, May 22.

Astros vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Astros +1.5 (-181)

Cubs -1.5 (+149)

Moneyline

Astros +119

Cubs -144

Total

7.0 (Over -101/Under -119)

Astros vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

Astros: Spencer Arrighetti (5-1, 1.50 ERA)

Cubs: Jameson Taillon (2-3, 4.97 ERA)

Spencer Arrighetti has been fantastic since being called up from the minors. He’s allowed more than one earned run in just one of his six starts, and that was a total of two runs in Cleveland back on April 20. Since then, he’s allowed 3 ER in 25 IP across his last four starts.

While Arrighetti has only allowed 6 ER all season, Jameson Taillon gave up 8 ER in 5 IP last time out. He did have a few solid starts before that, so we’ll see if he can bounce back at home.

Astros vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 22

Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): Apple TV

Astros record: 20-31

Cubs record: 29-21

Astros vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets

Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Ian Happ UNDER 0.5 Hits (-128)

Ian Happ is struggling right now, and it’s not expected to be hitter-friendly conditions in Chicago on Friday afternoon.

Happ is batting just .215 on the season, including 4 for 37 in his last 11 games and 0 for 19 over his last five. Arrighetti has been great for the Astros, and we only have to worry about an at-bat or two against the Houston bullpen.

Astros vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

This is a tough game to handicap, and I think it’ll be tough for these teams to score as well.

Both teams have struggled at the plate recently, and the starters are good enough to help that continue this afternoon.

It’s actually impressive how lackluster Houston’s bats have been. The Astros have scored a total of 23 runs in 12 games since a 10-0 win in Cincinnati. Before that, they scored 10 runs in their previous four games.

Things can change, but the wind is forecasted to be blowing in at Wrigley Field. Give me the UNDER.

Pick: UNDER 7.0 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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