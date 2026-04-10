Astros vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, April 10

The Seattle Mariners were AL West champions last year, but their 2026 campaign has begun in disaster. They're just 4-9 through the first two weeks of the season, including riding a five-game losing streak.

The good news is their divisional rival, the Houston Astros, have also struggled of late, losing four straight games, including getting swept by the Colorado Rockies.

Now, these two teams will play each other in a pivotal four-game AL West series in Seattle, starting with a big game tonight.

Astros vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Run Line

Astros +1.5 (-190)

Mariners -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline

Astros +118

Mariners -140

Total

OVER 7.5 (-105)

UNDER 7.5 (-115)

Astros vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

Houston: Tatsuya Imai, RHP (1-0, 4.32 ERA)

Seattle: Emerson Hancock, RHP (1-1, 0.71 ERA)

Astros vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Friday, April 10

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch (TV): Space City Home Network, Mariners.TV, KING 5

Astros record: 6-7

Mariners record: 4-9

Astros vs. Mariners Best Prop Bet

Emerson Hancock UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-157)

One of the Astros' biggest offensive strengths the past few seasons has been their ability not to strike out, and that attribute had carried into 2026. They currently have the third-lowest strikeout rate in the Majors at 19.1%. Emerson Hancock has surpassed 4.5 strikeouts in his two starts this season, but considering he had a strikeout rate of 6.4 Ks per nine innings last season, I expect him to regress in this area.

Astros vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

Despite the Astros' recent losing streak, their offense has some fantastic underlying numbers that give me faith in them stringing together some wins sooner rather than later. They have an OPS of .825 and a wRC+ of 144, which is the best mark in the Majors.

The same thing can't be said for the Mariners, who have an OPS of .581 and a wRC+ of 84, which is 26th amongst all teams.

Let's back the better offensive team at plus-money in tonight's AL West showdown.

Pick: Astros +118 via Caesars

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