Astros vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 13

The Houston Astros continue to stumble in the MLB standings. They started the season with a 6-3 record, but have since lost seven straight games, including a disastrous three-game skid against their AL West rivals, the Seattle Mariners.

The two teams will wrap up their four-game series today, and the Astros will do their best to avoid the dreaded four-game sweep.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets this afternoon showdown.

Astros vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Astros +1.5 (-152)

Mariners -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline

Astros +142

Mariners -168

Total

OVER 7.5 (-110)

UNDER 7.5 (-110)

Astros vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

Houston: Mike Burrows, RHP (1-2, 5.63 ERA)

Seattle: George Kirby, RHP (1-2, 3.60 ERA)

Astros vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Monday, April 13

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch (TV): Space City Home Network, Mariners.TV

Astros record: 6-10

Mariners record: 7-9

Astros vs. Mariners Best Prop Bet

George Kirby UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-112)

One of the things the Astros' lineup has thrived in this season has been not striking out. They've struck out on just 19.3% of their at-bats, which is the fourth-lowest rate in all of Major League Baseball. George Kirby's strikeout rate has fallen off this season, averaging just 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 9.8 in 2025. Let's bet the UNDER

Astros vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

There's no other bet to place in any Astros game this season than the OVER. Their offense has been one of the best in baseball so far, ranking second in both OPS and wRC+, but in the same breath, their pitching has been completely horrific. Mike Burrows has a 5.63 ERA, and their bullpen has the highest bullpen ERA in baseball at 6.75.

For George Kirby, while his ERA isn't bad at 3.60, a 4.40 FIP, along with a lower strikeout rate than we're used to seeing from the Mariners' starter, is a cause for concern moving forward.

Let's sit back and root for runs in this AL West series finale.

Pick: OVER 7.5 (-110) via FanDuel

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to get $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins . Simply sign up, make a deposit and bet $5. If that first bet wins, you get $250 in bonus bets.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!