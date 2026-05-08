Astros vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 8

The Cincinnati Reds are hoping that a return home can get them back on track. They were 20-11 when they headed out on the road, and are now 20-18 after losing three in Pittsburgh and four to the Cubs.

The Houston Astros have been up and down recently, winning four of their last seven, including just one of three against the Dodgers. They suffered a 12-2 loss last time out on Wednesday against Los Angeles.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Astros vs. Reds on Friday, May 8.

Astros vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Astros +1.5 (-175)

Reds -1.5 (+144)

Moneyline

Astros +113

Reds -136

Total

9.0 (Over -110/Under -110)

Astros vs. Reds Probable Pitchers

Astros: Mike Burrows (1-4, 5.97 ERA)

Reds: Nick Lodolo (9-8, 3.33 ERA in 2025)

Mike Burrows has had a few better starts recently, all things considered, but he’s still allowed at least two runs in all seven of his starts. He got a quality start last time out in Boston, allowing three runs on eight hits with one walk and three strikeouts in six innings.

Nick Lodolo is set to make his season debut after missing the start of the season with a blister issue, and he’s not expected to have any limitations tonight. He could be the stopper for the Reds at a much-needed time.

Astros vs. Reds How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 8

Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Great American Ball Park

How to Watch (TV): SCHN, CINR

Astros record: 15-23

Reds record: 20-18

Astros vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets

Astros Best MLB Prop Bet

Mike Burrows OVER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-156)

Burrows has allowed 49 hits in 37.2 innings across seven starts this season. He allowed OVER 4.5 hits in all but one of those outings, when he was pulled after 4.2 innings and four runs on three hits and two walks against the Cardinals.

The Reds still have a solid offense despite their recent struggles. They should be able to get a handful of hits against a pitcher like Burrows.

Astros vs. Reds Prediction and Pick

The Astros are 1-6 in Burrows’ seven starts this season, with that one win coming in early April against a lowly Red Sox team. He’s not the type of pitcher you can rely on, and the Reds should be able to take advantage tonight.

Getting Lodolo back should be a boon for the Reds not only tonight but for the long haul. He has the ability to shut down offenses, especially one like Houston’s that has scored just 10 runs in its last four games, and 3 runs or fewer in seven of its last nine contests.

Pick: Reds -136

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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