Athletics vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 2

There’s a chance that we’ll see a sweep this afternoon in MLB, as the Texas Rangers are one win away from a perfect series against the Athletics, who have dropped each of their last five games.

The Athletics are one of the worst teams in MLB this season, and they’re well out of a playoff spot in the AL. Meanwhile, Texas is in the mix for both a wild card spot (1.5 games back) and the AL West crown (one game back) in the final month of the regular season.

So, taking care of business against a beatable team like the Athletics is huge for Skip Schumaker’s club.

On Wednesday, a pair of lefties take the mound, as Texas’ Cody Bradford (3.42 ERA) makes his sixth appearance of the 2026 season and second against the Athletics. He’ll take on southpaw Jacob Lopez (4.82 ERA), who has pitched better (according to his advanced numbers) than his season-long line suggests.

Can Texas continue to close the gap in the AL wild card standings?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Wednesday afternoon’s series finale.

Athletics vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Athletics +1.5 (-157)

Rangers -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline

Athletics: +136

Rangers: -164

Total

8 (Over -102/Under -118)

Athletics vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers

Athletics: Jacob Lopez (5-4, 4.82 ERA)

Rangers: Cody Bradford (0-3, 3.42 ERA)

Athletics vs. Rangers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 2

Time: 2:35 p.m. EST

Venue: Globe Life Field

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, Rangers Sports Network

Athletics record: 53-86

Rangers record: 69-70

Athletics vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets

Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet

Cody Bradford OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (+113)

This is just the sixth start of the season for Bradford, and he’s already allowed 34 hits in 26.1 innings of work.

The Rangers lefty has cleared this prop in each of his last three outings, allowing five or more hits in every game in 2026. So, it’s interesting to see him at plus money to allow six or more hits on Wednesday.

While the Athletics have lost a ton of key bats as the season has gone along, they are still 10th in MLB in batting average against lefties. They also had eight hits against Bradford last month.

I think they’re going to be able to get to him again, especially since he has an expected batting average against of .286 across five outings in 2026.

Athletics vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick

Texas is the rightful favorite in this matchup, as the Athletics are 14 games under .500 on the road and enter this game on a five-game skid.

Still, there’s an argument to be made for Lopez based on the advanced numbers, as he sits in the 79th percentile in expected ERA and the 86th percentile in expected batting average against. Unfortunately, it’s almost impossible to buy the Athletics offense with Nick Kurtz, Tyler Soderstrom and other key hitters sidelined for the rest of the season.

There is a ton at stake for Texas (1.5 games out of the final wild card spot) in the final weeks of the regular season, and it has been in every one of Bradford’s starts despite a 1-4 record.

The left-hander hasn't allowed more than three runs in a single outing, but he has given up a ton of hits (34) which has hurt both his expected ERA (5.02) and expected batting average against (.286).

I’d only take the Rangers on the moneyline to win this game since they’re under .500 on the run line as a home favorite. And, even with Bradford’s shaky profile, I can’t back this Athletics squad that has a league-worst minus-201 run differential this season.

Pick: Rangers Moneyline (-164 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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