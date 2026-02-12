Atlanta Falcons 2027 Super Bowl Odds: Falcons Getting Little Respect in First Year Under Kevin Stefanski

The Raheem Morris era in Atlanta is over and the Kevin Stefanski era has begun.

The Atlanta Falcons have a loaded roster in terms of talent, but a lack of quality coaching has kept them from the postseason for the past handful of seasons. They're hoping that hiring the two-time Coach of the Year winner, Stefanski, will be the secret ingredient they need to return to the postseason.

Making the playoffs for the first time since 2017 is one thing, but can the Falcons be legitimate Super Bowl contenders? The betting market isn't so certain.

Falcons Super Bowl 61 Odds

+8000 (24th best odds)

While the Falcons may have a chance to return to the playoffs, the betting market doesn't believe they are a contender to win the Super Bowl. They enter the offseason at +8000 to win Super Bowl 61, an implied probability of 1.23%.

Their odds put them behind the Giants at +7000, but ahead of the Titans, Saints, and Panthers, all at +10000.

The Falcons have two big questions that need to be answered over the next year. The first is whether or not Stefanski can succeed, or if the past couple of years in Cleveland are a sign that he's not as good a coach as we previously thought. The other question is whether or not Michael Penix Jr. can remain healthy, improve, and be the quarterback of the future for the Falcons.

Atlanta has talent on both sides of the ball, and their defense was a top 10 unit under Jeff Ulbrich last year, who the organization brought back to remain as its defensive coordinator.

Things are certainly trending in the right direction for Atlanta, but it might be too early to start talking Super Bowl. If things go right for them over the next 2-3 years, they have a chance of entering that conversation.

