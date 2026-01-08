Atlanta Hawks NBA Finals Odds Following Massive Trae Young Trade
NBA trade season is officially upon us.
The Atlanta Hawks made a massive move on Wednesday night, trading the former face of their franchise -- Trae Young -- to the Washington Wizards for a package of CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert.
The move clears Atlanta's books going forward, as McCollum is an expiring contract and Young was set to make nearly $49 million in a player option next season. The four-time All-Star had appeared in just 10 games for Atlanta this season with the team going 2-8 in those matchups.
Despite making the move, the Hawks' odds to win the NBA Finals have not improved. Atlanta is still +10000 at DraftKings to win the title, as it currently holds the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference and is three games under .500.
The writing was on the wall for a Young trade when he and the Hawks did not come to an agreement on a contract extension in the offseason. Atlanta has since played better with the star guard out of the lineup, and Jalen Johnson and emerged as the best player on the team and the franchise's cornerstone.
Young led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2020-21 season, but Atlanta has not found the same success since. There are obviously defensive limitations with Young, and his efficiency has fallen off a cliff this season. The star guard, who has dealt with knee and quad injuries, is shooting just 41.5 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from 3-point range.
McCollum gives the Hawks a steady veteran guard that can help them get into the playoff picture this season while Kispert is a plus shooter that could end up in the team's rotation.
As for the Wizards, this move is a clear bet on an All-Star talent for a price that didn't include any draft picks.
Young immediately is the most established (and best) player on the Washington roster, and it should help the Wizards generate some more buzz around their franchise. Washington is just 10-26 this season and holds the No. 14 spot in the Eastern Conference.
Depending upon how the rest of this season goes, it's possible Young and the Wizards agree to a long-term extension in the offseason.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
