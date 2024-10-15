Auburn vs. Missouri Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8
Missouri and Auburn resume SEC play with each team looking for a signature win this season.
Auburn has been plagued by turnover woes this season, holding the team back from a far better record. Meanwhile, Missouri was blitzed by Texas A&M in its showcase game and will look to prove it is still College Football Playoff caliber against a quality SEC foe.
Let’s set the stage for Saturday’s matchup with the odds, key players and our full betting preview.
Auburn vs. Missouri Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Auburn: +5.5 (-115)
- Missouri: -5.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Auburn: +160
- Missouri: -194
Total: 51.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Auburn vs. Missouri How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 18th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Auburn Record: 2-4
- Missouri Record: 5-1
Auburn vs. Missouri Key Players to Watch
Auburn
Payton Thorne: Thorne has been up-and-down this season, benched at a point for freshman Hank Brown, but I’m here to tell you he’s better than you think. He has six interceptions this season, but only three turnover-worthy plays, per Pro Football Focus. Overall, the Auburn offense has been good but is full of self-inflicted wounds. The Tigers are 10th in yards per play, but only 38th in EPA/Play as the team is 130th in turnovers lost.
Missouri
Brady Cook: After a shaky showing against Texas A&M, completing 41% of his passes while taking six sacks, Cook will look to handle a sturdy Auburn defense at home. The Tigers' offense ranks top 20 in net EPA/Play, but it’s fair to question the team’s strength of schedule.
Auburn vs. Missouri Prediction and Pick
I’m going to take the points with the road Tigers, who I believe are undervalued due to some unlucky variance in terms of turnovers.
Auburn profiles as an elite team, but is 2-4 as the team can’t avoid turnovers. While Missouri will be a stiff test, the hosts don’t have the ability to slow down the physical offensive line of War Eagle. The Tigers rank right at the national average in tackles for loss and are outside the top 100 in explosive rush and pass rate.
As long as Auburn avoids sloppy turnovers and plays a clean game, I trust the defense can keep a lid on Missouri’s offense which ranks closer to average than elite on offense. Mizzou is 48th in EPA/Play and 74th in EPA/Pass.
I think these teams are closer to even despite a stark difference in reference, I’ll bank on Auburn finally putting together a sound effort against an overrated opponent.
PICK: Auburn +5.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
