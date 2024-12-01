Is Austin Ekeler Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Titans vs. Commanders)
Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler has been ruled out for Week 13 against the Tennessee Titans with a concussion.
In fact, the Commanders placed Ekeler on injured reserve on Saturday, sidelining him for the team's next four games -- or more.
Ekeler suffered his second concussion of the 2024 season on a kickoff return in Week 12 against the Dallas Cowboys.
With Ekeler out, the Commanders will lean on Brian Robinson Jr. and Jeremy McNichols in what has quickly become a must-win game with the NFC playoff race tightening up.
Ekeler missed time earlier this season, and both McNichols and Robinson had a role with the second-year back leading the way. Here’s how to bet on him in the prop market in Week 13.
Best Brian Robinson Jr. Prop Bet for Week 13 vs. Titans
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: 57.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receiving Yards: 8.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Anytime TD: -105
Tennessee has been good at defending the run – allowing just 4.0 yards per carry this season – but it has given up 11 rushing scores.
Robinson has already scored a touchdown in seven games this season (out of nine) and he only has three games where he’s failed to hit paydirt.
After leaving last week’s game early, Robinson should be in line for a major workload on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
