Is Austin Reaves Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. Lakers)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves left Friday's win over the Los Angeles Clippers with a calf injury, but it doesn't appear to be something that will sideline him for the long haul.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Saturday that Reaves is day-to-day after an MRI on his calf revealed no serious injury. This is great news for the Lakers, as Reaves has been one of their most important players in the 2024-25 season.
While Reaves appears to have avoided a major injury, he is unlikely to play on Sunday against the Clippers. The Lakers have listed Reaves as doubtful on their injury report due to his calf injury.
A sign that Reaves won't play is in the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Despite winning five games in a row, including Friday's game against the Clippers, the Lakers are set as 3.5-point home underdogs on Sunday night.
This season, Reaves is averaging 19.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from 3-point range. If he misses this game, and I'd expect him to, the Lakers will need to find other options on offense around LeBron James and Luka Doncic.
Both of those stars are also questionable for Sunday's contest.
This story will be updated with Reaves' official status for Sunday night's game against the Clippers.
