Is Austin Reaves Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lakers vs. Knicks)

Los Angeles Lakers star guard Austin Reaves has not played since Christmas Day due to a calf injury, but it appears he's nearing a return as soon as Sunday against the New York Knicks.

Reaves has officially been upgraded to questionable for Sunday's matchup, the first time that the Lakers haven't ruled out him out since he went down on Christmas. Reaves has missed the last 18 games for the Lakers, and he's only played in two of their last 23 games due to multiple calf issues.

Austin Reaves (calf) questionable for Sunday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) January 31, 2026

So, getting Reaves back in action would be a huge boost for the Lakers, who are road underdogs in New York on Sunday night. This season, Reaves is averaging 26.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from 3-point range.

He had an All-Star case early in the season, but Reaves' injuries have likely damaged his chances of getting selected this season. The Lakers are still the No. 6 seed in the West, but they are 15-8 with Reaves and 14-10 without him this season.

Here's a look at how to bet on Reaves in the prop market if he's able to make his return against New York.

Best Lakers Prop Bet vs. Knicks

Austin Reaves OVER 21.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-108)

There's a good chance that Reaves will be on a minutes restriction if he returns in this game, but I think his combined points, rebounds and assists prop is a little low on Sunday.

Reaves is averaging 38.1 points, rebounds and assists per game this season, and there's a chance he could clear this line on points alone if he ends up playing a little more than oddsmakers seem to expect. The star guard had 21 PRA in less than 22 minutes in his first game back from a calf issue back in December, and he put up 14 PRA in 14:48 on Christmas Day before aggravating the injury.

So, it's not impossible to think that Reaves could hover around this total, even on a limited workload. I don't mind taking his scoring prop at 14.5 points, but I think the PRA prop gives the Lakers guard more avenues to go OVER if he returns to action tonight.

