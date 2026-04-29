Is Austin Reaves Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rockets vs. Lakers Game 5)

Reinforcements could be on the way for the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of their first-round series with the Houston Rockets.

Guard Austin Reaves, who has missed most of this month and all of this series with an oblique injury, is "optimistic" that he'll return to action in Game 5. Reaves is officially listed as questionable for the third game in a row, though he sat out Games 3 and 4 in Houston with the Lakers jumping out to a 3-1 series lead.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday that Reaves would be a "game-time decision" on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves is optimistic to return to action in Game 5 against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night after missing about four weeks with a Grade 2 oblique strain, sources tell ESPN. Reaves will be a game-time decision for the third consecutive contest. pic.twitter.com/gT6nYaEPY1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 28, 2026

With Reaves potentially returning to the lineup, the Lakers are set as favorites in Game 5 for the first time in this series. Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook clearly seem to think that Reaves will make his return, as L.A. is a 4.5-point favorite at home with a chance to close out this series.

For comparison, the Lakers were 2.5-point underdogs in Game 1 (with Kevin Durant out for Houston) and 5.5-point underdogs in Game 2 (with Durant in the lineup). Durant has been ruled out for Game 5, so this line is a pretty significant swing form Game 1 now that Reaves may play.

During the regular season, injuries limited Reaves to just 51 games, but he averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from 3.

The Lakers are now up to seventh in the odds to win the NBA Finals (+2500) with Reaves nearing a return, but they still won't have Luka Doncic (hamstring) in Game 5.

L.A. jumped out to a 3-0 series lead against the Rockets, but it fell short of a sweep with a loss in Game 4. Reaves -- if he plays -- should take some pressure off of LeBron James, who has been tasked with carrying a major load on offense in this series.

Even if he does play, Reaves could be a minutes restriction in Game 5. Based on his player prop numbers at DraftKings, Reaves isn't expected to play his normal role just yet. He has a points prop of 16.5, a rebounds prop at 2.5 and an assists prop at 3.5 -- all below his season averages.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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