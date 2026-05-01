Is Austin Reaves Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rockets vs. Lakers Game 6)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves made his return to the lineup in Game 5 of the first round after missing nearly a month with an oblique injury.

The Lakers ended up losing to the Houston Rockets, forcing a Game 6 on Friday night in Houston. Reaves, who was listed as questionable for Games 3, 4 and 5, is off the injury report and expected to play in Game 6.

The Lakers guard scored 22 points in his return on Wednesday, but he struggled from the field, shooting 25 percent. Still, Reaves was able to get to the free-throw line at will, and there's no doubt that he raises the Lakers' ceiling on offense.

Even with Reaves expected to play, L.A. is a road underog in Game 6, the fifth time in this series that oddsmakers have set Houston as a favorite. Los Angeles was favored in Game 5, but it lost outright to extend this series.

Oddsmakers have pushed Reaves' prop bets back to their usual levels, as he played over 33 minutes off the bench in Game 5. During the regular season, the star guard averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from 3.

Here's a looik at how I'm betting on him in the prop market as L.A. attempts to wrap up this first-round series.

Best Austin Reaves Prop Bet vs. Rockets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Austin Reaves OVER 23.5 Points (-115)

Reaves made his first appearance of the 2026 playoffs in Game 5, and he struggled shooting the ball, finishing 4-for-16 from the field.

Despite that, he came away with 22 points, knocking down 12 of his 13 shots from the free-throw line.

The biggest takeaway from this game is Reaves’ usage. He played over 30 minutes in the game and was the clear focal point on offense when he was on the floor.

During the regular season, the star guard averaged 23.3 points per game, and if he shoots slightly better on Friday he should clear this total. The Lakers clearly are going to lean more into playing Reaves than Luke Kennard (one point in Game 5) going forward in this series.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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