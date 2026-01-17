Australian Open Odds (Aryna Sabalenka Favored to Win Women's Title for Third Time)

The first grand slam of the 2026 tennis season is about to begin!

We saw four different women win the 2025 Grand Slams. Madison Keys won the Australian Open, Coco Gauff won the French Open, Iga Swiatek won Wimbledon, and then Aryna Sabalenka won the U.S. Open.

Who is going to win the first women's grand slam in 2026? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Women's Australian Open Odds

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Aryna Sabalenka +200

Iga Swiatek +480

Elena Rybakina +750

Coco Gauff +850

Amanda Anisimova +1000

Mirra Andreeva +1700

Naomi Osaka +1800

Madison Keys +2500

Karolina Muchova +2500

Marta Kostyuk +2500

Jessica Pegula +3000

Victoria Mboko +3500

Belinda Bencic +4500

Elina Svitolina +6000

Emma Raducanu +6500

Sabalenka enters as the betting favorite at +200. She has already won this event twice, in 2023 and 2024, and the Australian Open has historically been her second-best event. She has an 82% win rate at this tournament, just slightly behind the U.S. Open at 85%. Sabalenka made it to a third straight final last year, but ultimately lost to Madison Keys.

Madison Keys is set at +2500 to repeat as champion. After winning the Australian Open last year, she failed to make it past the quarterfinals in any of the three other Grand Slams.

Amanda Anisimova could be worth a look this time around. She finished her 2025 season making it to back-to-back finals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, falling short in both. If she takes another step forward in 2026, a Grand Slam title is in her future.

