Australian Open Odds (Jannik Sinner Favored to Complete Three-Peat as Men's Champion)
The first tennis grand slam is about to begin!
On the men's side, the past two seasons have been defined by the top two players in the world. No player not named Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz has won a grand slam. Will we see a similar result again in 2026, or will there be a new grand slam champion? We haven't seen a player not named Sinner, Alcaraz, or Novak Djokovic win a grand slam since Daniil Medvedev won the 2021 U.S. Open. We haven't seen an Australian Open winner outside of those top three names since Roger Federer won the 2018 edition of the tournament.
Let's take a look at the odds to win the 2026 men's Australian Open.
Men's Australian Open Odds
- Jannik Sinner -140
- Carlos Alcaraz +175
- Novak Djokovic +1000
- Alexander Zverev +1600
- Daniil Medvedev +2000
- Ben Shelton +3300
- Taylor Fritz +3300
- Joao Fonseca +4000
- Alex de Minaur +4000
- Alexander Bublik +4000
- Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard +5000
- Stefanos Tsitsipas +5000
- Jakub Menšík +5000
- Felix Auger Aliassime +5000
Sinner has won back-to-back Australian Opens. He defeated Daniil Medvedev in the 2024 final, and then defeated Alexander Zverev in last year's final. This tournament has been won by Sinner has played the best throughout the years, sporting a win percentage of 85%. Meanwhile, this has been Carlos Alcaraz's worst event. It's the only grand slam he has yet to win, and he has just a 73% win rate here, 16% lower than any other grand slam.
The biggest challenger to Sinner and Alcaraz is once again Djokovic, who is trying his best to win one more grand slam before he writes the final chapter of his career. He has won the Australian Open more than any other grand slam, racking up 10 wins here dating back to 2008.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets