Australian Open Odds (Jannik Sinner Favored to Complete Three-Peat as Men's Champion)

The first tennis grand slam is about to begin!

On the men's side, the past two seasons have been defined by the top two players in the world. No player not named Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz has won a grand slam. Will we see a similar result again in 2026, or will there be a new grand slam champion? We haven't seen a player not named Sinner, Alcaraz, or Novak Djokovic win a grand slam since Daniil Medvedev won the 2021 U.S. Open. We haven't seen an Australian Open winner outside of those top three names since Roger Federer won the 2018 edition of the tournament.

Let's take a look at the odds to win the 2026 men's Australian Open.

Men's Australian Open Odds

Jannik Sinner -140

Carlos Alcaraz +175

Novak Djokovic +1000

Alexander Zverev +1600

Daniil Medvedev +2000

Ben Shelton +3300

Taylor Fritz +3300

Joao Fonseca +4000

Alex de Minaur +4000

Alexander Bublik +4000

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard +5000

Stefanos Tsitsipas +5000

Jakub Menšík +5000

Felix Auger Aliassime +5000

Sinner has won back-to-back Australian Opens. He defeated Daniil Medvedev in the 2024 final, and then defeated Alexander Zverev in last year's final. This tournament has been won by Sinner has played the best throughout the years, sporting a win percentage of 85%. Meanwhile, this has been Carlos Alcaraz's worst event. It's the only grand slam he has yet to win, and he has just a 73% win rate here, 16% lower than any other grand slam.

The biggest challenger to Sinner and Alcaraz is once again Djokovic, who is trying his best to win one more grand slam before he writes the final chapter of his career. He has won the Australian Open more than any other grand slam, racking up 10 wins here dating back to 2008.

