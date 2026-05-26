Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 4

The Colorado Avalanche were betting favorites to win the Stanley Cup for the majority of the season, and they cruised through the first round of the NHL Playoffs. Then, in the blink of an eye, they're one loss away from getting swept and would have to win four straight games to get past the Vegas Golden Knights.

To have a fighting chance, they'll have to win Game 4 in Vegas on Tuesday night. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Odds, Puck Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Puck Line

Avalanche -1.5 (+210)

Golden Knights +1.5 (-265)

Moneyline

Avalanche -115

Golden Knights -104

Total

OVER 6.5 (+110)

UNDER 6.5 (-134)

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Game 4 Starting Goalies

*Goalies not yet confirmed*

Colorado: Scott Wedgewood (2.47 GAA, .904 SV%)

Vegas: Carter Hart (2.30 GAA, .923 SV%)

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Game 4 How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, May 26

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Series record: Golden Knights lead 3-0

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Game 4 Prop Bet

Gabriel Landeskog Anytime Goal (+230)

Gabriel Landeskog is third in expected goals for the Avalanche throughout the NHL Playoffs at 5.1. He also leads the team in percentage of shifts starting in the offensive zone at 27.1%, which is 1.8% higher than any other team. That's going to give him plenty of offensive opportunities in a must-win game. He's worth a bet at +230 odds.

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Game 4 Prediction and Pick

I think the best bet to place for this game is going to be the OVER. It's the bet I've placed for every game so far this season, and I think it continues to be the play to make. Both teams have played a wide-open style of hockey, despite the first two games being relatively low-scoring.

The two teams have combined for 6.92 expected goals per 60 minutes of play. With the total set at 6.5 and the OVER priced at plus-money, I think we're in a great spot to bet the OVER and hope for a high-scoring affair.

Pick: OVER 6.5 (+110) via FanDuel

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