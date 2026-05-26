Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 4
In this story:
The Colorado Avalanche were betting favorites to win the Stanley Cup for the majority of the season, and they cruised through the first round of the NHL Playoffs. Then, in the blink of an eye, they're one loss away from getting swept and would have to win four straight games to get past the Vegas Golden Knights.
To have a fighting chance, they'll have to win Game 4 in Vegas on Tuesday night. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.
Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Odds, Puck Line, and Total
Puck Line
- Avalanche -1.5 (+210)
- Golden Knights +1.5 (-265)
Moneyline
- Avalanche -115
- Golden Knights -104
Total
- OVER 6.5 (+110)
- UNDER 6.5 (-134)
Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Game 4 Starting Goalies
*Goalies not yet confirmed*
- Colorado: Scott Wedgewood (2.47 GAA, .904 SV%)
- Vegas: Carter Hart (2.30 GAA, .923 SV%)
Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Game 4 How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 26
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Series record: Golden Knights lead 3-0
Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Game 4 Prop Bet
- Gabriel Landeskog Anytime Goal (+230)
Gabriel Landeskog is third in expected goals for the Avalanche throughout the NHL Playoffs at 5.1. He also leads the team in percentage of shifts starting in the offensive zone at 27.1%, which is 1.8% higher than any other team. That's going to give him plenty of offensive opportunities in a must-win game. He's worth a bet at +230 odds.
Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Game 4 Prediction and Pick
I think the best bet to place for this game is going to be the OVER. It's the bet I've placed for every game so far this season, and I think it continues to be the play to make. Both teams have played a wide-open style of hockey, despite the first two games being relatively low-scoring.
The two teams have combined for 6.92 expected goals per 60 minutes of play. With the total set at 6.5 and the OVER priced at plus-money, I think we're in a great spot to bet the OVER and hope for a high-scoring affair.
Pick: OVER 6.5 (+110) via FanDuel
Follow Iain on X and Instagram
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. Simply sign up, make a deposit and bet $5. If that first bet wins, you get $250 in bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets