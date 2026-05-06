Is Ayo Dosunmu Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game 2)

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu missed Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals with a calf injury, and he remains on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's Game 2.

Dosunmu is officially listed as questionable with "right calf injury maintenance," which could viewed as an upgrade from his status for Game 1. In Game 1, the Wolves listed Dosunmu with "right calf soreness."

Anthony Edwards and Ayo Dosunmu officially get the Game 2 questionable tag from the Timberwolves https://t.co/tO4IWX1Tef — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 5, 2026

Earlier this week, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said that Dosunmu was "day-to-day" which gives the Wolves guard a chance to return in this series. After playing heavy minutes in Game 4 and Game 5 of the first round against the Denver Nuggets, Dosunmu was scratched from Game 6 (a Minnesota win) with this calf issue.

The Timberwolves certainly could use the veteran guard in the lineup, as they've lost Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) for the season and Anthony Edwards (knee) was on a minutes restriction in Game 1.

Dosunmu had a huge showing in Game 4 against Denver, dropping 43 points, and he's shooting 60.9 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from 3 during the postseason. Even with Dosunmu's status up in the air, the Wolves are set at the same price as they were in Game 1 -- 9.5-point underdogs -- in the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

If Dosunmu is unable to play, the Wolves will rely on veteran Mike Conley, second-year wing Terrence Shannon Jr. and others to play expanded roles in the rotation. Finch has done a great job of getting the most out of his bench with his three top guards (DiVincenzo, Edwards, Dosunmu) all banged up during the playoffs.

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