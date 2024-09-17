Baker Mayfield and Derek Carr Soar in Latest NFL MVP Odds
There have been plenty of surprising storylines in the first two weeks of the NFL season, but few have been as shocking as the level of play of both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints.
Both NFC South teams have got off to a 2-0 start to their 2024 campaigns, led by stellar play by their respective quarterbacks. Now, all of a sudden, both Derek Carr and Baker Mayfield are in the hunt to be named NFL MVP.
Let's take a look at their latest odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Baker Mayfield MVP Odds
- Before Week 1: +10000
- After Week 2: +3000
Derek Carr MVP Odds
- Before Week 1: +10000
- After Week 2: +3300
Both quarterbacks began the season with MVP odds of 100-1 and now both sit at round 30-1 after just two games. At 30-1 and 33-1 respectively, Mayfield and Carr have implied probabilities of winning the award of 3.23% and 2.94%, much improved from when they had a less than 1% chance before the season began.
The two quarterbacks rank first and second this season in yards per pass attempt. Carr is averaging a blistering 11.4 yards per throw while Mayfield is right behind him, averaging 9.7. They're also tied for the lead in touchdown passes with five each. If they're able to keep this pace up, they're going to be two of the best statistical quarterbacks in the NFL this season.
Mayfield has never been in the conversation to win an individual award in his career but was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2023. Carr has been named to the Pro Bowl three times in his career, including finishing third in MVP voting after an impressive 2016 campaign.
Mayfield and the Bucs will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 3 while Carr and the Saints will welcome the Philadelphia Eagles to New Orleans.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.