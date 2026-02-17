Baltimore Ravens 2027 Super Bowl Odds: Can Jesse Minter Help Lead Ravens Over Hump?

The John Harbaugh era in Baltimore is over and the Jesse Minter era has begun.

The former defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers has been hired as the new head coach of the Baltimore Ravens after the team struggled to get over the hump with a talented roster the past several seasons.

Ravens faithful are hoping that Minter can do what it takes to help Lamar Jackson and company go on a deep playoff run, ideally ending in the franchise's third Super Bowl victory.

Let's take a look at their opening odds to win Super Bowl 61.

Ravens Super Bowl 61 Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

+1400 (Tied for fourth-best odds)

DraftKings has the Ravens' odds to win Super Bowl 61 set at +1400, an implied probability of 6.67%. The good news is that only three teams, the Seattle Seahawks (+900), Los Angeles Rams (+900), and Buffalo Bills (+1100), have better odds. The bad news is the Ravens are tied with five other teams at +1400.

The Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and Detroit Lions all join the Ravens at +1400 odds to win Super Bowl 61.

The Ravens still have an extremely talented roster, led by two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, but they struggled to perform at their best in the playoffs. Management decided that Harbaugh was the piece holding them back, opting to look in a different direction for their head coach.

That leads us to the primary question surrounding the Ravens heading into the 2026 campaign. Was Harbaugh the problem in Baltimore, or was there something else holding this team back? If he was the problem, can Minter be the remedy?

The Ravens still have to battle with a strong AFC North, but if things break their way, they have the roster to be a top contender next season. Filling out their roster and adding some pieces on both sides of the ball will be their next concern.

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!