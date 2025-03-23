Is Bam Adebayo Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Hornets vs. Heat)
Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo is listed as questionable on Sunday for the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets.
The Heat have officially listed Adebayo with a left knee sprain, but the All-Star big man has not missed a game since Feb. 13.
Miami has dropped 10 games in a row and has fallen to the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference in the process, so losing Adebayo would be a massive blow on Sunday as it aims to end its losing streak.
If Bam plays, he could be worth a look in the prop market against a Charlotte team that he posted a big game against earlier in the month.
This story will be updated with Adebayo's official status for Sunday's game against Charlotte.
Best Bam Adebayo Prop Bet for Heat vs. Hornets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Bam Adebayo OVER 4.5 Assists (-120)
Adebayo has five or more dimes in six of his last 11 games, averaging 4.6 assists per game over that stretch. In addition to that, Bam picked up a smooth eight dimes (and 14 rebounds) against Charlotte earlier this month.
The Heat need playmakers on offense, and Bam’s scoring has been down in recent games. He could be worth a look in this market on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
