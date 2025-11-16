Is Bam Knight Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Cardinals)
Arizona Cardinals running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the San Francisco 49ers due to an ankle injury.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Knight is expected to play through the injury, a major boost for an Arizona backfield that is down James Conner (out for the season) and Trey Benson (on IR) at the moment.
Knight, Michael Carter and Emari Demercado have led the way for the Arizona backfield in recent weeks.
This season, Knight has appeared in seven games for the Cardinals, but he's only received carries in five of those matchups.
The former NC State star has 48 carries for 157 yards and two scores while catching eight of his 13 targets for 65 yards. Here's a breakdown of how to bet on Knight in the prop market on Sunday.
Best Bam Knight Prop Bet vs. 49ers
Bam Knight Anytime TD (+155)
This season, Knight has played 32.2 percent of the Cardinals' snaps with James Conner and Trey Benson both on injureds reserve. While he'll likely split touches again in Week 11, he's the clear leader for goal-line touches in Arizona.
Knight has two rushing scores already this season, and he's carried the ball 12 times inside the red zone with 10 of those carries coming insider the 10-yard line.
The 49ers are allowing 4.2 yards per carry this season and are just 16th in EPA/Rush. I think Knight is worth a shot to score at +155 on Sunday.
