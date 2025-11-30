Is Bam Knight Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cardinals vs. Buccaneers)
Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight is listed as questionable for Week 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a knee injury.
However, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Knight is expected to play on Sunday. The veteran back has not missed a game since being thrust into a bigger role with James Conner out for the season and Trey Benson (knee) on injured reserve.
Benson logged some practice time this week, but it appears that Knight will get another week to lead this Arizona backfield, as he's played around half of the team's offensive snaps over the last six weeks.
Overall, Knight has 63 carries for 193 yards and four scores on the ground while also reeling in 16 of his 22 targets for 106 yards through the air.
Here's a look at how to bet on him in the prop market against Tampa Bay.
Best Bam Knight Prop Bet vs. Bucs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Bam Knight Anytime TD (+240)
The clear goal-line back for the Cardinals with Benson and Conner out of the lineup, Knight has found the end zone in back-to-back weeks and four times in the seven games this season where he’s received a carry on the ground.
That sets him up in a great spot to score on Sunday against a Tampa Bay team that is allowing 4.1 yards per carry this season and has given up the 10th-most rushing touchdowns in the NFL.
Knight isn’t going to get a 20-touch workload, but he has played over 40 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in six straight weeks, carrying the ball at least 10 times in four of those games.
I think he’s worth a look in this market since we know he’s going to monopolize touches inside the 10-yard line in this game. This season, Knight has 15 carries inside the red zone with 13 of them coming from inside the 10-yard line, leading to all four of his rushing touchdowns.
