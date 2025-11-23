Is Bam Knight Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jaguars vs. Cardinals)
Arizona Cardinals running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight was listed as questionable in Week 11 due to an ankle injury, but he ended up playing and scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers.
Now, Knight is off the injury report -- despite missing some practice time -- for the team's Week 12 bout with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Knight has been thrust into a sizable role for an Arizona team that lost James Conner for the season and has Trey Benson (out in this game) on injured reserve since he suffered a knee injury in Week 4. Knight has split time with Emari Demercado (out for this game) and Michael Carter in the Arizona backfield.
So far this season, Knight has 53 carries for 181 yards and three scores while also chipping in 12 catches for 86 yards.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the veteran running back in Week 12.
Best Cardinals Prop Bet vs. Jaguars
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Bam Knight Anytime TD (+135)
This season, Knight has played a major role for the Cardinals with James Conner and Benson out of the lineup.
Now, with Emari Demercado also sidelined in Week 12, the Cardinals may turn to Knight as their early-down back for the majority of Sunday’s matchup with Jacksonville.
Knight has found the end zone three times this season, and he scored in a blowout loss against the San Francisco 49ers despite getting just five carries (and four catches) in Week 11. Knight played 40.5 percent of the snaps in that game, and that number could rise in Week 12.
Jacksonville has been solid against the run, allowing just 4.0 yards per carry this season, but Knight has a path to a lead role on Sunday, making him an attractive bet at +135.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.