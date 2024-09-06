Baylor vs. Utah Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 2 (How to Bet Cam Rising)
Baylor and Utah meet as Big 12 foes in non-conference play in Week 2 due to prior scheduling.
While a unique set up, this will be the first serious action for both teams this season, so let's hit the player prop market to focus on how both quarterbacks, Utah's Cam Rising and Baylor's Dequan Finn, will perform on Saturday.
Here's my three favorite player props for Saturday's meeting from Salt Lake City.
Best College Football Player Props for Baylor vs. Utah
- Dequan Finn UNDER 18.5 Rushing Yards
- Cameron Rising UNDER 37.5 Rushing Yards
- Cameron Rising OVER 213.5 Passing Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Dequan Finn UNDER 18.5 Rushing Yards
Finn is more than capable of tucking it and running for chunk gains on passing plays, but I’m not sold that the Baylor offensive line will provide enough protection for Finn not to take a few sacks that will hamper his ability to get a respectable rushing total.
Utah’s defensive line is stout, racking up the 18th most racks last season and the 13th fewest yards per carry. Yes, Baylor is transitioning to Jake Spavital’s up-tempo offense, but the team has a dual-threat rushing attack with Richard Reese and Dawson Pendergrass.
Further, Finn has typically held the ball very long, which will not workout for the Baylor offense. Last season, the Toledo quarterback had the third longest time to throw in the country. That will lead to sacks against this vaunted Utah pass rush at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Cameron Rising UNDER 37.5 Rushing Yards
After missing all of 2023 with a knee injury, it’s fair to question how effective Rising will be at extending plays and using his legs.
Yes, he used to be a dangerous rusher and get a handful of designed run plays, but after missing the entire season with a blown out knee, the coaching staff has acknowledged that his quarterback may not be used in the run game as much.
Rising may be called upon to make timely plays, but not enough to get this mark.
Cameron Rising OVER 213.5 Passing Yards
While I don’t believe Rising will run, I’m confident he can show off his arm talent and rack up yards through the air.
The Baylor defense was abysmal last season, 125th in yards per play last season and 102nd in explosive pass rate. While the team was able to hit the transfer portal to shore up some concerns on the back seven, I’m not certain this team can slow down Utah on the road.
Further, given Baylor’s up-tempo attack under Spavital, Utah may get a handful more possessions for Rising to get over this fairly pedestrian mark.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.