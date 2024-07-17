Bears 2024 NFL Playoff Odds (Will Caleb Williams Lead Chicago to the Playoffs?)
The Justin Fields era in Chicago is over and the Caleb Williams era is about to begin.
The No. 1 overall pick enters a favorable situation with the Bears, taking over an offense that seems to be loaded ahead of the 2024 season. Chicago has been cursed when it comes to the quarterback position. They're the only franchise in the NFL to never have a 4,000+ yard passer in a single season, despite becoming a team back in 1919.
The pressure of that situation now rests on the shoulders of the former USC Trojan. Can he help lead them to the playoffs for the first time since 2020?
Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Chicago Bears Odds to Make 2024 NFL Playoffs
- Yes -120
- No -102
Bears Favored to Return to NFL Postseason
Good news, Bears fans! The oddsmakers are FanDuel Sportsbook are giving the Bears a better than 50% chance of making the playoffs this season. In fact, if you translate their -120 odds to implied probability, they're being given a 54.55% chance of locking up a postseason berth.
The Bears of done quite a bit to make sure Williams succeeds in his first year in the league. Their wide receiver core consists of DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, and No. 9 overall pick, Rome Odunze. They also added D'Andre Swift at running back this offseason. Don't count out Cole Kmet at tight end either, an extremely capable pass-catcher at the position.
The Bears also strengthened their defense this offseason by re-signing cornerback, Jaylon Johnson, and adding on the likes of Kevin Byard and Jonathan owens at safety.
The Bears schedule is also working in their favor in 2024. Based on their opponent's win total projections, Chicago will enter this season with the third-easiest schedule in the NFL. Only the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers have an easier schedule ahead of them.
Everything's looking up for the Bears this season and there's plenty of reason to be optimistic about their playoff chances.
