Bears Super Bowl Odds Make Gigantic Leap After Third Straight Win
Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears are 4-2 in the 2024 season, and they cut their odds to win the Super Bowl in the 2024 season in half after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6.
Chicago is certainly in the mix for a playoff spot, and Williams’ recent play only enforces that, as he’s now +165 to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year, right behind No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels.
The Bears aren’t one of the top contenders in the latest Super Bowl odds, but they are tied with teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers a third of the way through the 2024 season.
Latest Odds to Win the Super Bowl
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Kansas City Chiefs: +500
- San Francisco 49ers: +700
- Baltimore Ravens: +700
- Detroit Lions: +850
- Minnesota Vikings :+1200
- Houston Texans: +1200
- Buffalo Bills: +1200
- Philadelphia Eagles: +1600
- Green Bay Packers: +1800
- Atlanta Falcons: +2500
- Washington Commanders: +3000
- New York Jets: +3000
- Cincinnati Bengals: +3000
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +3500
- Dallas Cowboys: +3500
- Chicago Bears: +3500
Can Bears Make Playoffs in 2024 Season?
Chicago isn’t getting much love in the futures market to make the playoffs, as it is set at +160 (an implied probability of 38.46 percent) to make the postseason.
So, even if you believe in the Bears’ after a 4-2 start, their Super Bowl odds moving up the board doesn’t tell the full story.
Chicago is currently the No. 8 seed (the last team out) in the NFC, sitting behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions for a wild card spot.
Caleb Williams' play in recent weeks (seven touchdowns to just one interception in his last three games) is certainly something that should excite Bears fans and bettors, but asking a rookie quarterback to make the playoffs or win the Super Bowl is still a major ask.
The Bears will likely need a team in the NFC North or NFC South to fall off to truly have a shot to make a playoff run this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
