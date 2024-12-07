Bears vs. 49ers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 14
The Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers will play in an NFL Week 14 duel between two under-performing teams who have failed to live up to expectations this season.
The 49ers are set as favorites in this game, but what about player props? Are there players we should target in the betting market? That's the question I'm here to answer.
Bears vs. 49ers Player Props
- Jauan Jennings OVER 56.5 Receiving Yards (-113)
- Caleb Williams OVER 222.5 Pass Yards (-113)
- Isaac Guerendo OVER 73.5 Rush Yards (-113)
Jauan Jennings OVER 56.5 Receiving Yards (-113)
Jauan Jennings has slid in as the No. 1 receiver for the 49ers since Brandon Aiyuk has been out with an injury. In his two starts in that role that was in games both quarterbacked by Brock Purdy and wasn't in a snowstorm in Buffalo, Jennings recorded 7+ catches and 90+ yards. Now that the 49ers are returning to their home field and Purdy is healthy, I expect another big game from him against the Bears.
Caleb Williams OVER 222.5 Pass Yards (-113)
Caleb Williams has taken a huge step forward since the team moved on from their offensive coordinator, Shane Waldron. He has reached at least 231 yards in the three games since then, including throwing for 256 yards against a stout Lions secondary on Thanksgiving.
There's no reason to believe Williams won't reach this number for a fourth-straight start on Sunday.
Isaac Guerendo OVER 73.5 Rush Yards (-113)
With both Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason out, Isaac Gurendo will take over as the starting running back. He should benefit from taking on a Bears defense that ranks 22nd in opponent rush EPA and 18th in opponent rush success rate. They also allow the fourth most yards per carry in the NFL at 4.9.
Bet on Guerendo to have a big performance on Sunday.
