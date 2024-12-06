Bears vs. 49ers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 14 (San Francisco Will Bounce Back)
It has been a disaster of the season for the San Francisco 49ers and now they face another team in the Chicago Bears that has failed to live up to expectations in 2024.
One team will have to bounce back with a win in Week 14. It may be too little too late, but a win is only going to do good things for the locker room moral.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for this NFC showdown and then I'll predict the final score.
Bears vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bears +4
- 49ers -4
Moneyline
- Bears +160
- 49ers -192
Total
- 44 (Over -108/Under -112)
The 49ers opened as 6-point favorites before their Sunday Night Football game against the Bills. After a poor performance and injuries to their top two running backs, they re-opened the next day at 49ers -3.5. The line has since been bumped up half a point to 49ers -4. The total has remained steady at 44.
Bears vs. 49ers Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I still have belief in the 49ers:
I just can't quit the 49ers. They have had one of the unluckiest seasons I can remember a team having including now putting their top two running backs on injured reserve. With that being said, they've finally gone through playing a gauntlet of tough teams and should be in a great position to beat up on a Bears team that's imploding, including a recent firing of their head coach.
Despite all of their issues this season, the 49ers still rank third in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +1.0 while the Bears rank 31st at -1.1. I'm going to keep buying low on this San Francisco team.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to take the OVER. The Bears' offense has been much improved since changing offensive coordinators and the 49ers, now back on their home field, will still be able to move the ball despite their running back injuries.
Final score prediction: Bears 21, 49ers 27
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
