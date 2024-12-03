Bears vs. 49ers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 14
Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears have dropped six games in a row and have lost their offensive coordinator and head coach in recent weeks heading into a Week 14 date with the San Francisco 49ers.
Injuries to key players like Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, and others have ravaged the 49ers and their playoff chances, as they sit in last place in the NFC West at 5-7.
Still, they’re favored in this game against a Chicago team that has struggled as a road underdog this season.
Will the Bears benefit from firing the head coach after an ugly Thanksgiving Day loss?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch, key betting trends, and my best bet for this Week 14 matchup.
Bears vs. 49ers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bears +3.5 (-105)
- 49ers -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Bears: +154
- 49ers: -185
Total
- 44 (Over -108/Under -112)
Bears vs. 49ers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 8
- Time: 4:25 p.m. EST
- Venue: Levi’s Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Bears record: 4-8
- 49ers record: 5-7
Bears vs. 49ers Betting Trends
- The Bears are 6-4-2 against the spread this season.
- Chicago has lost six games in a row.
- The 49ers are 4-8 against the spread this season.
- San Francisco is 3-3 ATS as a home favorite.
- Chicago is 1-3-1 ATS as a road underdog.
- The OVER is 6-6 in the 49ers’ 12 games.
- The UNDER is 8-4 in the Bears’ 12 games.
Bears vs. 49ers Injury Reports
Bears Injury Report
- Darnell Wright – questionable
- Roschon Johnson – questionable
- Elijah Hicks – questionable
- Ryan Bates – questionable
49ers Injury Report
- Aaron Banks – questionable
- Nick Bosa – questionable
- Jordan Elliott – questionable
- Trent Williams – questionable
- Deommodore Lenoir – questionable
- Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles – questionable
- Jordan Mason – injured reserve
- Christian McCaffrey – injured reserve
Bears vs. 49ers Key Players to Watch
Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams: Since the Bears fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, Williams has thrown five scores and zero interceptions in his last two games. The rookie is now up to 14 touchdown passes on the season while completing 61.6 percent of his passes. Can he finally get the Bears a win in Week 14?
San Francisco 49ers
Isaac Guerendo: With Jordan Mason and Christian McCaffrey both on injured reserve, rookie fourth-round pick Isaac Guerendo is set to handle most of the backfield duties for the 49ers in Week 14. The Bears have struggled against the run this season, allowing 4.9 yards per carry (the fourth-most in the NFL).
Bears vs. 49ers Prediction and Pick
Call me crazy, but I think Chicago is live to pull off an upset in this game, and I will gladly back it as a 3.5-point underdog.
The 49ers have not played well as of late due to their injuries, and quarterback Brock Purdy is at less than 100 percent with a shoulder ailment. Not only that, but the 49ers are just 4-8 overall against the spread this season.
I have a hard time backing Kyle Shanahan’s team to cover in this matchup, especially since the Bears were able to hang with the NFC’s best team – the Detroit Lions – on Thursday.
That, and a rest advantage are key for Chicago when taking on a banged up 49ers squad.
This season, the 49ers rank behind the Bears in defensive EPA/Play, and I don’t think they have the weapons available to blow the Bears out on offense.
After firing their coach, the Bears should play some inspired football in Week 14.
Pick: Bears +3.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
