Bears vs. Bills Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 1
The Bears already got some preseason experience by playing in the Hall of Fame game, which was called due to inclement weather.
However, No. 1 pick Caleb Williams didn't play in the team's preseason opener, but will in the team's second game in Buffalo against the Bills, who will also play MVP candidate Josh Allen in some capacity. While Allen will likely play just a drive or two, it will be exciting to see a semi-regular season game at the start.
Here's all the betting information you need for this preseason matchup.
Bears vs. Bills Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bears: +1.5 (-110)
- Bills: -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bears: +105
- Bills: -125
Total: 39.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Bears vs. Bills How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 10th
- Game Time: 1:00 PM EST
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX, NFL Network
- Bears Record: 0-0
- Bills Record: 0-0
Bears vs. Bills Preseason Betting Trends
- Bills’ Sean McDermott is 15-8 against the spread (ATS) as a head coach
- Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is 5-2 straight up and ATS as a head coach
Bears vs. Bills Key Players to Watch
Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams: Williams is going to play in some capacity, which will be an exciting watch for Bears fans that will has some new pieces around him, including fellow rookie Rome Odunze and offseason acquisition Keenan Allen. Allen expressed the willingness to play in the preseason, so it'll be interesting to see if Chicago runs out its starting lineup around Williams.
Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen: Head coach Sean McDermott said Allen and the starters will play about a quarter in this one, giving the Bills about two or three snaps with the first team, a good look at the new look Bills offense that needs to replace the likes of Stefon Diggs.
Bears vs. Bills Prediction and Pick
The Bears showed us some of its preseason level in the majority of the Hall of Fame game, which allowed 17 points in the first half to a fairly sturdy Texans quarterback room without Davis Mills.
Meanwhile, the offense proved to be fairly competent as well, getting to 21 points with backups behind Williams including last year's spot starter Tyson Bagent and an NFL level backup in Brett Rypien.
Allen will play about a quarter, so I'm hopefully that the Bills can get points at least once in the first, but there will be a big drop off from Allen to backup Mitchell Trubisky and third stringer Shane Buechele. With that being said, I think the Bills can still string together enough against a shaky preseason defense to help get this game over the total.
PICK: OVER 39.5
