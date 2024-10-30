Bears vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9
Few people predicted the Arizona Cardinals would be in first place in the NFC West after Week 8, but here we are. A 4-4 record with a win over the 49ers is enough to earn them that spot, now they have to try to hold on to it for the remainder of the 2024 campaign.
They'll take on the Chicago Bears in Week 9 who, despite being 4-3, are on the outside looking in of the playoff picture based on how strong both the NFC North and NFC wild card picture is looking. They desperately need a win this weekend before they enter a gauntlet of tough matchups in the second half of the season.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this NFC showdown.
Bears vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Bears +1 (-115)
- Cardinals -1 (-105)
Moneyline
- Bears -110
- Cardinals -110
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-110)
- UNDER 44.5 (-110)
Bears vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 3rd
- Game Time: 4:05 pm EST
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- How to Watch: CBS
- Bears Record: 4-3
- Cardinals Record: 4-4
Bears vs. Cardinals Betting Trends
- Cardinals are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games vs. Cardinals
- The UNDER is 6-0 in the Bears' last six road games
- Bears are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games vs. NFC opponents
- The OVER is 6-1 in the Bears' last seven games vs. NFC West opponents
- The OVER is 6-1 in the last seven meetings between these teams
- Cardinals are 0-5 ATS in their last five games vs. NFC North opponents
Bears vs. Cardinals Injury Reports
Bears Injury Report
- Billy Murray, G - IR
- Kyler Gordon, CB - Questionable
- Jaquan Brisker, S - Questionable
- Braxton Jones, OT - Questionable
- Tevan Jenkins, G - Questionable
Cardinals Injury Report
- Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB - Questionable
- Roy Lopez, DT - Questionable
- Darius Robinson, DE - Questionable
- Dennis Gardeck, LB - IR
- Bilal Nichols, DT - IR
Bears vs. Cardinals Key Players to Watch
Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams: The No. 1 overall pick had three-straight strong performances heading into the Bears BYE week but then posted a dud against a bad Commanders defense in Week 8. Luckily for him, he has another bad defense ahead of him in Week 9, but he needs to bounce back from the baffling performance last week.
Arizona Cardinals
Michael Wilson: The Cardinals No. 2 receiver, Michael Wilson, doesn't get the credit he deserves. he has three touchdowns on the season and has been a consistent target for Kyler Murray. Giving the Cardinals' offense some depth goes along way in their results.
Bears vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm backing the Bears to win in what oddsmakers think is a coinflip of a game:
Kyler Murray has a tough test ahead of him in the Bears, who rank second in the NFL in opponent dropback EPA and sixth in opponent dropback success rate. The Bears' defense hasn't got enough credit for being a dominant unit this season. If Chicago can get any level of production from its offense, they can beat Arizona on the road.
Thankfully for them, the Cardinals' defense is one of the worst in the league, ranking 29th in opponent EPA per play and dead last in opponent success rate. Surely, the Bears can't have a dud performance against a bad defense two weeks in a row.
Pick: Bears -110
